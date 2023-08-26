Directors play a crucial role in making movies special by bringing stories to life with their creative ideas. In the Telugu film industry, there are three exceptional directors who are not just popular in our Telugu states, but are also making a mark on the national stage.

These three talented directors are SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, and Trivikram Srinivas. They have each contributed to cinema in their own unique ways. Regardless of whether their films become hits or not, these directors have a strong impact on the audience and are very skilled in their work.

These directors have made a significant impact in their own ways. Rajamouli's creativity is impressive no matter what type of movie he makes. Sukumar is great at writing a interesting story, and Trivikram makes his movies enchanting with his words. Together, they have taken Telugu cinema to new heights and deserve high praise.

SS Rajamouli, famous for his big movie "Baahubali," has made Telugu films known worldwide. His recent movie "RRR" has been recognized in six categories at the national awards. Sukumar achieved the honor of winning the Best Actor award for a Telugu actor. His portrayal of the character Pushpa Raj earned the first Best Actor award for Tollywood, won by Allu Arjun.

Additionally, Trivikram Srinivas's film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" secured one National award in 2020. With these achievements, these three directors have not only demonstrated their prominence as the top three in Tollywood, but have also shone at the national awards.

As these Telugu directors continue to impress, they are sure to shape the future of the industry in a positive way.