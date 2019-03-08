Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi has already been declared a hit thanks to its fantastic run at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial has been receiving immense love from the audience for its quirky dialogues, unique plot and some amazing performances. And the love of the moviegoers has translated into box office numbers as the movie has finally crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the ticket window.

Luka Chuppi had taken off to a flying start at the box office and had earned Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day. The movie witnessed huge growth on Saturday and the footfalls increased by almost 50 per cent on Sunday ending its opening weekend on a happy note. It also managed to pass the crucial Monday test and remained steady during the rest of the week days. The movie even became Kriti's highest opener as a solo female lead till date.

"#LukaChuppi is rock-steady on Day 6... With Week 1 closing at ₹ 53 cr+, the job is done... It's already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 49.67 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh had shared Luka Chuppi box office numbers on Twitter.

With no big clash at the box office, Luka Chuppi has now surpassed the coveted Rs 50 crore mark at the end of its first week. According to early estimates, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer earned Rs 3.50 crore (approximately) on day 7.

Though Luka Chuppi failed to impress the film critics, it was welcomed with open arms by the audience who have been enjoying the film in theatres.

It remains to be seen if Luka Chuppi would maintain its pace and become a huge success at the box office in the days to come.