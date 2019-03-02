Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi has released now and the actress is receiving a humongous response for her distinctive role as 'Rashmi' in the film. The film also marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener as a solo female lead after Dilwale which had an ensemble cast.

Owing to all the love and appreciation garnered, she took to her social media, shared an overwhelming post and captioned the post saying, "This is a feeling i cannot explain in words! Overwhelmed.. Been taking baby steps but always gone with my gut. Bareilly ki Barfi was definitely a milestone for me. And this one seems to be as Meetha or maybe more! Cannot thank you guys enough for the love and appreciation for Luka Chuppi! Makes me wanna work harder! I promise i will give it all and never let you guys down! Rashmi is always gonna be special! #Gratitude".

The actress's performance is a complete package of fantastic screen presence and maintains a strong position. Kriti also shines in an important emotional sequence in the film.

Kriti has been making a mark on the audience with her impeccable choices of characters. After Kriti's brilliant performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) as Bitti Mishra, the actress is all set to treat the audience with yet another noteworthy character.

The actress is all geared for an eventful 2019 with a line-up of four films out of which first film Luka Chuppi is already released.

With projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala, the young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.