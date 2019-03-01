Rating Luka Chuppi

Romantic comedies are a new success mantra in Bollywood, and Luka Chuppi is a new addition to the list of well-made films of this genre.

STORYLINE

Hailing from a simple Brahmin family, Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan) from Mathura comes across a well-educated and ambitious girl Rashmi Trivedi (Kriti Sanon), who belongs to a powerful family in the same town. The duo soon falls in love with each other, but Rashmi wants to go for a live-in relationship with Guddu for a few days before marriage so that they can be certain about their compatibility.

But the issue is that Rashmi's father Vishnu Trivedi (Vinay Pathak) is the chief of a local political party that runs a campaign against love birds romancing in public or having live-in relationship as they feel it is against India's culture.

Nonetheless, Guddu and Rashmi, with his friend Abbas Sheikh's (Aparshakti Khurana) help, manage to plan a 20 days trip where the two stay together in a rented house in the disguise of being married couple.

However, just when they decide to talk to each other's families about marriage, Guddu and Rashmi's relationship gets out in the open, and all hell breaks loose as the girl's father is someone who would not hesitate to kill Guddu if his idea of "sanskar" is violated. But the real drama starts after the duo's families believe that they are already married, and agree to it, without being aware of the fact that they are just pretending to be husband and wife.

While Guddu and Rashmi start living together as a married couple with the former's family, they try multiple times to secretly get married, but every time their attempts end up in a mess, creating more confusion.

PERFORMANCES

After Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan certainly proved his mettle in the genre of romantic comedies. Now, his performance in Luka Chuppi further shows the actor's potential in comic acting. He showcases his character of a simple young boy, who is desperate to marry his lady love, in a way that never ceases to entertain.

Kriti Sanon looks charming, and has ample screen presence to showcase her acting skills. She adds good value to the plot, and is good in her part.

But it is Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi, who steal the show with their comic timing. Both of them are hilarious in the movie, and keep you entertained. All the other supporting cast are good too, and add value to make it a wholesome entertainer.

POSITIVES

Luka Chuppi is a simple film with a good mix of romance and humour. It is crisp, and hardly has any dull moment. Old Hindi songs playing in the background to go with the situations add to the comic part. It is a well-made film that entertains well all though out. It also has a subtle message for the society. Songs are good too.

NEGATIVES

Climax of the film is a little absurd, and it looks as if the director was in a hurry to end the movie.

VERDICT

Overall, Luka Chuppi is a feel-good entertainer that has ample dose of romance and humour. It definitely is not the best in the genre of romantic comedy, but it is good enough to be watched once.