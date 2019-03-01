Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan has finally hit the theatres on Friday and and this quirky love story of a couple has managed to strike the right chord with the audience.

Though the movie, which brings a difference perspective to the live-in relationships, failed to impress the critics, the Laxman Utekar directorial seems to have sailed past the negative reviews.

Moviegoers who have watched the first day first show of Luka Chuppi have been showering praise on social media after they found the movie quite entertaining with its hilarious dialogues and situational comedy.

Take a look.

#LukaChuppiReview #LukaChuppi is totally full on Entertaining Rom-Com film. The film's music, screenplay and heavy dose of comedy make the movie fabulous. @TheAaryanKartik, @kritisanon, @TripathiiPankaj & @Aparshakti have all given their best work for the film. — Rakesh Kumar (@Me_RakeshK) March 1, 2019

#lukachuppi is a sure shot blockbuster @kritisanon is a star of this movie n what do I say about @TheAaryanKartik he is outstanding @Aparshakti is amazing as always #SUPERHIT — your_crush (@Shubham89639446) March 1, 2019

#LukaChuppi ye film toh Kamal ki h aaj meri dadi mere sath film dekhne gayi thi @kritisanon acting Ko dekha kar sirf ek word bol rahi thi iss ladki ki acting bahut achi h aur bahut badi star maane wali bahut movie h #LukaChuppiReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ meri dadi ki tarah — Amar (@Amarupa95) March 1, 2019

Done watching #LukaChuppi and it's fantastic and hilarious at parts ! Good family entertainer ! Loved the Acting of both the leads @kritisanon and @TheAaryanKartik and songs are looking faaabb on Big screen! ❤️#LukaChuppi — Zeeshan (@Being_Zeeshaan) March 1, 2019