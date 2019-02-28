Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has got mixed initial review from the critics.

The movie is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple, who get into a live-in relationship by falsely claiming to be married.

The trailer of the film looked impressive, and hence, could generate decent hype around it. This is the first time Kartik and Kriti are seen together on screen. While some of the critics are praising the lead cast's performance, some others found it average.

Luka Chuppi apparently offers an entertaining but absurd storyline, and also sends out a message. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Vinay Pathak among others.

It is being called a one-time watch, but with not much expectations. However, it can be much liked by the young audience.

Check Luka Chuppi intial critic review and rating:

Gulf News: Be warned, 'Luka Chuppi' isn't a life-altering romantic comedy which sets out to make some grave social comment. It's a light-hearted film — with a scattered, almost fickle, storyline — bolstered by good performances from a sturdy cast. While you may not put a ring on this one, you can definitely live with it for a couple of hours of your life. (2.5/5)

Masala.com: Luka Chuppi is an enjoyable watch that is directed at a young audience who will find it very relatable. It also subtly touches upon various relevant and timely social issues. Go for it and have a good time at the movies. (3/5)

Filmfare: The brilliantly written film by Rohan Shankar offers the right punches in dialogues and has been expertly directed by cinematographer Laxman Utekar. A fun, light hearted film with a small suggestion of a message. Nothing preachy (3/5)

Stay tuned for more reviews.