The Spanish Football Federation appointed Luis Enrique as Spain's new national team coach on Monday, July 9.

The announcement was made by Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, during a press conference earlier in the day.

A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid, and Barcelona, Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King's Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.

He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca's reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.

The announcement comes a day after Fernando Hierro stepped down from the role of head coach after the La Roja's Round of 16 exit at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia. The team was criticised for an inept show against hosts Russia as they lost on penalties even after taking the early lead.

Hierro was handed over the reigns of the team after Julen Lopetegui was sacked days ahead of their tournament opener against Portugal over his decision to take up a Real Madrid job.

The 50-year-old former international also confirmed that he would not be returning to his former role as sporting director.