Days after calling Javed Akhtar 'ugly' and 'unoriginal'; Lucky Ali has now apologised to him. However, in doing so, he has again indirectly called him a 'monster'. It all started a few days back when a clip of Javed Akhtar narrating a scene from 'Sholay' surfaced on social media. He had said, "You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy."

What had Javed Akhtar said

"In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were," he had said at an event.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy," he added. The screen-writer, lyricists statement had led to him facing immense backlash on social media.

From fans to followers, people criticized Akhtar for his Islamophobic comment. Lucky Ali had also reacted sharply to the clip making the rounds.

How Lucky Ali reacted

"Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***...," he wrote.

Javed Akhtar, who has been quite active on social media, remained indifferent to the backlash or the singer's comments. But, Ali again faced a lot of backlash over him calling the legendary singer "unoriginal" and abusing him on social media.

Apologises

Now, the 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum' singer has apologised to the veteran celebrity but in doing so, he has again indirectly called him a "monster". "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity," he wrote.