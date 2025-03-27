Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut's legal battle went on for a prolonged period of time. After almost 5 years, the case was settled around a month ago in a Mumbai Court. The legal war between the lyricist and the actress had everybody's attention and when it got resolved, most netizens were of the idea that it was settled amicably. However, as it turns out it was not as mutual as everyone presumed it to be. Shabana Azmi very recently quoted speaking about the case where she spoke about details surrounding it.

Shabana Azmi who was last seen in the Netflix show 'Dabba Cartel' was quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying that more than monetary compensation, Javed Akhtar demanded a completely different thing. She said that rather than any sort of "monetary compensation" Akhtar wanted an apology.

The legendary actress mentioned, "They had asked for no monetary compensation but for her apology in writing. The victory is his and his lawyer Jay Bhardwaj's."

Shabana was shocked as to why the media portrayed it to be a mutually settled case because it clearly was not. She specified that Akhtar wanted a written apology because he had fought this legal war for almost four and a half years.

She said, "But I'm mystified why the press made it seem as though it was a mutual settlement but did not mention that it was the apology in writing which he was seeking and why he had fought the case for four and half years."

For those in the unknown, Javed Akhtar had lodged a complaint against Kangana around July 2020. The lyricist alleged the actress of dragging his name into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case during an interview session for a news channel. Kangana retaliated to this by filing a cross-complaint against Javed Akhtar where she alleged him of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty, leaving Bollywood fans in a state of shock.

After the case was settled in court, Kangana posted a picture with Javed Akhtar and wrote, "Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial."