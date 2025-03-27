Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film, Sikandar, which is set to hit cinemas on March 30, 2025. The film's release coincides with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, making it a triple treat for ardent Bhaijaan fans.

On Wednesday, March 26, Salman Khan held a press conference where he interacted with journalists after a long time. During the interaction, he spoke about his film Sikandar and addressed the ongoing nepotism debate.

When asked about star kids entering the industry, a journalist mentioned Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. However, Salman misheard "Raveena" as "Kangana" and responded, "Kangana ki beti aa rahi hai (When Kangana's daughter will come.)"

Later, as the media clarified the question, Salman joked, "If Kangana's daughter comes, will she join films or politics?"

As soon as the journalist said "nepotism," Salman quipped, "Yeah, she or he will have to do something else."

When the media praised him as a self-made star, Salman disagreed, saying, "Nobody in this world is self-made. I don't believe in that. It's all teamwork. Had my father not come to Mumbai from Indore, I would have been farming there. It was his decision that paved the way for me."

He further added, "He came here and worked in films. Now, I am his son. I could have either gone back or continued here in Mumbai. People come up with new terms for this, like that thing you all use a lot, nepotism. I love it."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, Anjini Dhawan and others in pivotal roles.