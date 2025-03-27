It's rightly said that time is money, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his swag, elegance, and charisma. The actor has a deep passion for watches and boasts an extensive collection of timeless timepieces.

Adding to his impressive collection, Salman Khan has taken his love for style and precision to the next level by collaborating with globally renowned luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Jacob & Co.'s founder and chairman, Jacob Arabo, share a close friendship. Salman is often spotted wearing Jacob & Co. timepieces.

Salman Khan partnered with Jacob & Co. to introduce an exclusive timepiece under the 'World Is Yours Dual Time Zone collection'

This special edition watch is not just a statement of craftsmanship but also a heartfelt tribute to Salman's father, legendary writer Salim Khan. It embodies themes of heritage, family bonds, global connectivity, and a lasting legacy—reflected in the timepiece adorning Salman's wrist.

Drawing inspiration from this shared sentiment, the two visionaries conceptualised a timepiece that would honor Salman's father, Salim Khan. The watch features a domed, three-dimensional dial resembling a globe, making it ideal for global travelers with its independently adjustable dual time zone complication.

The saffron and green accents are inspired by the vibrant colors of the Indian flag. A laser-engraved world map and "Salman Khan" inscription on the case back symbolize his global influence and status as a style icon. The actor's initials, "S.K.", appear on the lower dial at the 6 o'clock position. The special edition timepiece comes in a custom box in Salman Khan's favorite shade of turquoise, mirroring his iconic turquoise bracelet.

Salman Khan unveiled the classic watch on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan unveiled the classic limited-edition watch. Sharing the moment, he wrote: "Time connects us across generations. When I learned Jacob's story, I knew I wanted to create a timepiece that honored my father's role in my life. The World Is Yours is more than a watch—it's a symbol of family, legacy, and the moments that shape us."

The customised timepiece designed for Salman Khan is part of a limited-edition range, with only 199 pieces available worldwide. According to the official website, the watch is priced at $230,000 (approximately Rs 1.97 crore).