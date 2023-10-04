Popular singer Lucky Ali, who is the son of iconic yesteryear actor and comedian Mehmood, garners a huge fan following epically. The 90's kids have grown up listening to some of his songs namely, 'O, Panama, Gori Teri Aankhein, among others.

The prominent singer mostly stays in Goa and often entertains his fans by performing impromptu at concerts.

Last year, the singer performed in Dubai and left the audiences spellbound with his magical voice.

Apart from sharing glimpses from his concert on his social media, Ali who is currently undergoing a major land issue, often takes to social media and gives timely updates.

What is Lucky Ali's property saga?

The land acquired by Mehmood (Lucky Ali's father) was passed on to his six children through trusts created in their names on account of them being minors in the 1970s.

The property row started way back in the 1990s when Mehmood's children became adults –the Ali siblings, among themselves and with third-party real estate developers, is the alleged sale of the entire parcel of land held by Mehmood's family to two realtors in 1991.

According to court records as reported by media, in the last three decades, members of Mehmood's family initially challenged the sale of the land to the realtors. In the year 2008, they mutually settled in the court.

Lucky Ali shared his ordeal over a land dispute issue on his social media.

Last year amid his concert singer Lucky Ali opened up about his alleging case and also spoke at length about the Bengaluru-based "land mafia".

The singer spoke about his farm Kenchenahalli Yelahanka in Bengaluru and said that his family and children are currently alone on the farm, while the singer himself was in Dubai.

Take a look below:

Land mafias tried to kill the singer over a decade-long property issue

On Wednesday evening, Lucky Ali shared a post on X formerly Twitter, mentioning the name of the builders and also alerting the land mafias are trying to kill him.

What was the last verdict of Lucky Ali's Land Row case?

As per a report in Live Mint, the advocate had said that actor Mehmood had purchased 400 acres of land in 1969, of which around 220 acres were lost over the course of time owing to various complications.

The advocate further states, "People started taking advantage of Mr Mehmood Ali's poor health. Due to that fabricated GPA, these people started making transactions left and right when the brothers were not residing here."

The remaining area of around 160 acres had been distributed by Mehmood to four trusts owned by Mehmood's children, 33 acres of which were under the trust run by Lucky Ali.