Javed Akhtar has said that it is the fear of ED and CBI raids that stops Bollywood celebs from speaking against the government. Akhtar, who is known for his undiplomatic and unfiltered statements, said that getting their "files opened" is what makes B'town hesitant of speaking against the government.

Javed Akhtar on celebs being quiet

Javed Akhtar was talking to Kapil Sibal where he expressed his admiration for Meryl Street. He reminded everyone how Meryl slammed US President Donald Trump without any fear of what would happen to her in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"Meryl Streep gave a statement [against the US government], but there was no income tax raid on her. Whether this insecurity is really there or not, I don't want to get into the debate. But this is indeed the perception," he reportedly told Kapil Sibal on his Youtube channel.

Fear of ED, CBI

"If this perception, this terror is in one's heart, one would be scared of the ED (Enforcement Directorate), the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), an Income Tax raid, that one's files would be exposed, and one would be investigated," Akhtar further added.

The veteran lyricist and screen writer added that at the end of the day, people working in Bollywood are also "regular people" and have to live in the same society.

"They may be in the industry, but they live in the same society. They operate like ordinary people. There's just more dhoom-dhaam in this profession...I might be one of the few voices speaking up, but I understand why others might not," he added.

Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan have been vocal about Indian Army and the conflicts between India – Pak.

On the other hand, several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan have remained silent amid the ongoing escalation between India – Pak which has finally resorted to a ceasefire.