Amid the Pahalgam attack on tourists, Javed Akhtar has said there should be no discussion on allowing Pakistani artists in our industry. The veteran screenwriter added that Pakistan has never reciprocated the love Indian audiences have given to their artists. The celebrated lyricist said that the questioning of allowing Pakistani artists could be thought about in better times but certainly not now.

In the wake of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the future of Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' hangs in the balance. While some celebs have asked for the film to be released, many have opposed it. Amid all this, Javed Akhtar has said that even asking or debating this is not possible for now.

Javed Akhtar lashes out

"This could be thought about in better times, and hopefully after some years some sense will prevail. And there'll be a better attitude towards India from the establishment of Pakistan. And then this can be considered. But at the moment, this question should not be asked. Not possible," Javed told PTI in an interview.

"Particularly whatever has happened recently after that (it) should not even be a topic at the moment. There is hardly any friendly feeling or warmth because of what has happened in Pahalgam," he told PTI.

Javed Akhtar further mentioned how Faiz Ahmed Faiz was celebrated in our country despite being from Pakistan. Akhtar recalled how Faiz was welcomed and treated in a godly manner by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He added that no Indian artist has received the same kind of respect or adulation in Pakistan.

"The kind of respect he was given by the government and the way they looked after him and so on. But I'm afraid this has never been reciprocated," he concluded.