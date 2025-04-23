After a hiatus, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, opposite Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Aarti Bagdi, the film is scheduled for theatrical release this May.

However, controversy has surrounded the film since the release of its teaser. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed its screening in Maharashtra. Now, in the wake of the horrifying and gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which left the entire nation in shock, a wave of online backlash has emerged, with many netizens calling for a boycott of Abir Gulaal in India.

Social Media Backlash: Calls to Boycott Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam where Hindu tourists were killed based on their identity, it's time to send a strong message.

The upcoming film Abir Gulal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and @Vaaniofficial and set to release in India on May 9, must not be allowed… pic.twitter.com/soNHUkOV4I — ????? तरुण 卐 ?? (@fptarun) April 22, 2025

Great atmosphere at Global Village for #AbirGulal. Fawad Khan got the biggest cheer . Thanks for bringing love back pic.twitter.com/0bDZC4UAzb — Reemz (@FawadFan4ever) April 19, 2025

One user wrote, "Abir Gulaal shouldn't be released in India."

Another asked, "Still in favour of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we really going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors?"

A third comment stated, "We are not going to watch any movie featuring Pakistani actors."

Not only did users call for a ban on Abir Gulaal, but many also slammed Vaani Kapoor for sharing a teaser of the film's song, in which she announced that the movie would be releasing on May 9. The teaser features her romantically paired with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, which further enraged social media users. Many called for a boycott of Vaani Kapoor and criticised her for promoting the teaser on the same day that the Pahalgam tourist attack occurred, when innocent lives were lost in a brutal act of terrorism.

Boycott Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal — RAMACHANDRA RAO (@RAMACH280463) April 22, 2025

The Pahalgam attack

At least 26 people, including two foreign tourists, were killed by a group of terrorists in one of the most deadly attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in the Baisaran meadows in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22, 2025) afternoon.

For everyone whose partner is a total Tain Tain! ??#TainTain dropping tomorrow!#AbirGulaal in cinemas from 9th May ? pic.twitter.com/xFwCNohaag — Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 22, 2025

Several others were wounded, including with critical injuries, and the death toll is likely to rise. The Resistant Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed. The J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also announced ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

MNS wants Fawad Khan's movie banned in Maharashtra

Earlier this month, Ameya Khopkar, president of the MNS cinema wing, issued a statement firmly opposing the film's release in Maharashtra. "The MNS workers will do the job of dumping it in the bin, and we will continue to do so. We will not allow Abir Gulaal to be released in Maharashtra. Those who wish to pamper Pakistani actors can do so, but they will have to deal with us," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Some observers have drawn parallels between the timing of Abir Gulaal's release and that of Fawad Khan's last Bollywood outing, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also faced backlash following the 2016 Uri attack. Similarly, the Pahalgam attack has now stirred tension ahead of Abir Gulaal's debut.

Despite the ongoing protests, the makers of Abir Gulaal have confirmed that the film will release as planned.