Kashmir, often referred to as India's paradise, is a land of unmatched natural beauty. Its snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, lush green meadows, dense forests, and gushing rivers create a breathtaking landscape that words can scarcely capture. Beyond its scenic charm, Kashmir is also cherished for its warm people, rich cuisine, and vibrant culture. In recent years, the region has become a popular filming location for Bollywood, drawing attention from across the country.

However, Kashmir's serene image was shattered on Tuesday by a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, at least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in the brutal assault. The victims reportedly included two foreign nationals and two residents, though authorities have yet to release the full list of identities.

Baisaran, often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland' of Kashmir, is only accessible on foot or by pony. Tuesday turned tragic as a large group of tourists, hailing from states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, had gathered there for sightseeing and picnicking when terrorists emerged from the surrounding woods and opened fire indiscriminately.

The Resistance Front, a shadow organisation of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among the victims was a 43-year-old man from Odisha, visiting with his family. Eyewitnesses said over 500 tourists were at the site when the ambush occurred.

On Camera: A Tourist's Nightmare Unfolds

Haunting footage has surfaced on social media, capturing the sheer horror of the moment. "Please save my husband," a woman's bone-chilling cries echoed through the valley. "We were having bhelpuri when a man came and shot my husband," she said, blood on her face, pleading for help. Another woman sat motionless beside her, her eyes locked with the person filming, too shocked to speak. Children, visibly traumatised, clung to their elders amidst the chaos.

The video of the tourist minutes before the firing has surfaced on social media.

Take a look

Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir for a high-level meeting

The violence has drawn sharp condemnation from across the world and within India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, directing him to take "suitable measures." Shah later travelled to Srinagar to assess the situation firsthand.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the incident as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," emphasising the scale and brutality of the attack.

US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep shock over the Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, said, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all."

US Vice President J.D. Vance, currently visiting India, also extended his condolences, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a formal message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi: "This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov added on X, "Deepest condolences to the people and Government of India over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India."

'We have lost all our work, we are distressed, our source of income has been snatched from us. We want justice', says Mohd. Umar, a local from Pahalgam

President Droupadi Murmu condoles the death of the victims

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the victims, who lost their lives in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures. PM also asked the Union Home Minister to visit the site.

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable," she wrote on X

A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today, as news of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir breaks our hearts. Sending deepest condolences and prayers to all the families who have tragically lost loved ones.



Now, more than ever, the world must come together in solidarity against… — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 22, 2025

Bollywood condemns

The Indian film industry has taken to social media and reacted with sorrow and outrage.

Akshay Kumar wrote, Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Sonu Sood tweeted, Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilised world... My deepest condolences to the families."

Tusshar Kapoor posted, "India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always."

They killed our people in cold blood. This can't be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they… — Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt tagged political leaders and wrote," They killed our people in cold blood. This can't be forgiven. We need to retaliate."

Anupam Kher shared a personal video message, reminding viewers of the relevance of The Kashmir Files.

Raveena Tandon responded, "Om Shanti. Condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE, and realise the true enemy."

Ranvir Shorey expressed grief and frustration on Instagram, "Dunno if I'm more angry or more sad."

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early… — sonu sood

Former actor, best known for Dangal, Zaira Wasim also condemned the attack. She said, "Deeply saddened by the horror that unfolded in Baisaran, Pahalgam. This is unjustifiable and deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families enduring this nightmare."