Every 90s kid grew up watching CID, and many still tune in to the iconic show. Originally aired from 1998 to 2018, CID made a comeback in December last year. However, the return came with a shocker — the beloved character ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, was killed in a bomb blast, leaving fans heartbroken.

Shivaji Satam's character was replaced by Parth Samthaan, who now plays ACP Ayushmann. News of this replacement initially sparked backlash from loyal fans of Satam.

After the episode aired, many viewers demanded the return of the original ACP. On Sunday, Parth took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of CID. In the Instagram clip, Parth and Shivaji Satam are seen warmly greeting each other and holding hands briefly.

In his caption, Parth wrote, "Shooting with ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam was a delight and full of entertainment. A gem of a guy."

As the BTS video of ACP Pradyuman went viral, netizens were thrilled. Many expressed that Parth should also stay on the show and not exit.

One user commented, "Without ACP Pradyuman, CID is incomplete."

Another wrote, "Parth should stay in CID as an officer."

Parth on essaying ACP Ayushmann

Earlier, Parth Samthaan had shared his excitement about taking on the role of ACP Ayushmann in the show.

Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Parth said, "When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud. It's a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense. I never thought I would be part of such a collaboration. This is a cross-collaboration for me...I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."



CID airs on Sony TV. The show is also available for streaming on Netflix.