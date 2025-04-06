If you're a 90s kid, you probably grew up watching CID and know all the characters by heart. You remember the thrill of hearing "Daya, darwaza tod do!" and watching ACP Pradyuman solve every case with just one clue and a dramatic pause. CID wasn't just a show—it was an emotion!

The iconic crime series went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. However, much to fans' delight, CID made its highly anticipated comeback on Sony TV on December 21, 2024, reviving its beloved central characters. The franchise has also expanded with an animated spin-off titled CID Squad – Naye Yug Ka Naya CID, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

End of an Era: ACP Pradyuman's Death Confirmed in CID

Over the week, reports were rife that ACP Pradyuman, played by veteran actor Shivaji Satam, would be bidding adieu to the show. It was also speculated that his character would die in a bomb blast. Now, Sony TV has officially confirmed ACP Pradyuman's death in the series due to the explosion.

A promo clip shared by Sony TV shows the iconic character dying in a blast. Alongside the clip, the channel posted an image of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram with the caption: "In loving memory of ACP Pradyuman... A loss that will never be forgotten." The graphic featured the words: "End of an Era. ACP Pradyuman (1998–2025)."

However, netizens were left disappointed with the way the announcement was made. Many criticised the makers for the Instagram tribute, calling it insensitive. Angry fans took to social media, expressing their frustration and vowing not to watch the show moving forward.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan will join CID as ACP Ayushmann. He will enter the show after Shivaji Satam's character, ACP Pradyuman death.