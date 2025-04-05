Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman to die, Parth Samthaan to replace him in CID? Here's what we know

After a hiatus, the popular TV show CID has made its return, but the new episodes have failed to attract the much-required viewership.

The second season of the hit crime thriller is now available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers gained access to the first 18 episodes of Season 2 starting February 21, with new episodes releasing every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.

In addition to streaming on Netflix, CID continues to air on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available on SonyLIV.

ACP Pradyuman's Fate

In a major plot twist, reports suggest that ACP Pradyuman, played by veteran actor Shivaji Satam, may meet his end in an upcoming episode. According to multiple media sources, the character is set to die in a bomb blast.

A report by India Today states, "In an upcoming episode, Barbosa, portrayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will orchestrate a bomb attack on the CID team. While other team members will survive, ACP Pradyuman will succumb to the explosion. The episode has already been filmed and is expected to air soon. The show's makers are keeping further details under wraps to maintain the element of surprise for fans."

However, in a statement to Mid-Day, Shivaji Satam claimed he was unaware of such developments. Currently on vacation, he said, "I am personally not aware of any plans regarding my character's exit from the show. I am enjoying a long holiday and have not been informed about any upcoming shooting schedules for CID."

The actor further emphasised that any official updates regarding the series would come directly from Sony, as the show remains the network's property.

Parth Samthaan joins CID 2?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that actor Parth Samthaan might be joining CID 2. This speculation was initially shared by Gossips TV, though an official confirmation is still awaited.