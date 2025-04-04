Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Friday, April 4, leaving the Indian film industry shocked. Manoj Kumar was not only a celebrated actor but also a prolific director and lyricist. Beyond his cinematic achievements, he was recognised for his no-nonsense attitude and strong principles, often unafraid to call out renowned actors or take legal action when he felt disrespected.

As the industry bids farewell to the iconic star, let's revisit a notable chapter from his past

When Manoj Kumar dragged Shah Rukh Khan to court, demanded Rs 100 crore

The controversy dates back to 2007 when the film Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Farah Khan, hit theaters. In one of the scenes, Shah Rukh mimicked Manoj Kumar's signature gesture of covering his face with his hand, which was merely a satirical portrayal meant for comic relief. However, the imitation didn't sit well with the veteran actor.

Manoj Kumar expressed strong disapproval and warned the filmmakers to remove the scene and issue a formal apology. Despite his request, the scene remained in the film. Matters escalated when Om Shanti Om was later released in Japan with the contentious scene intact. Feeling disrespected, Kumar filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan and the filmmakers for Rs 100 crore in 2008.

"The film was released in Japan without deleting those scenes. I had forgiven them twice, but not this time. They have disrespected me. They also face contempt of court, as in 2008 the court had ordered them to delete those scenes from all prints and broadcast material," Kumar had said at the time.

Despite his efforts, the matter remained unresolved. In August 2013, Manoj Kumar eventually decided to withdraw the case. His lawyer stated, "They didn't even show any remorse. As a result, my client — a world-renowned celebrity — has decided to withdraw the case, as it failed to achieve the objective of instilling a sense of responsibility in Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan."

Manoj Kumar's final rites will be held on Saturday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, where family, friends, and fans are expected to gather to pay their last respects to the cinematic legend.

