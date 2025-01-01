Lucknow horror: Man confesses to killing mother, four sisters in hotel with father's help

In a horrific start to the new year, Lucknow Police arrested a 24-year-old man, Arshad, on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his mother and four sisters in a city hotel.

The killings, reportedly carried out with the assistance of his father, have sent shockwaves across the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi told IANS, "We received information from the Thana Naka area that five dead bodies were found in a room at Hotel Sharanjeet. The accused, Arshad, has been taken into custody. He confessed to killing his mother and four sisters --some by slitting their throats and others by cutting their wrist nerves."

The victims were identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18), and their mother, Asma. The brutal killings were discovered when hotel staff alerted the police after finding the bodies in a room.

Arshad, a resident of Islam Nagar, Tedi Bagiya, Kuberpur, Agra, reportedly admitted during questioning that the murders were triggered by a family dispute involving neighbours. According to the confession, the family was first taken to Ajmer and then brought to Lucknow a day before the killings.

"Arshad has alleged that his father assisted in the crime. However, the extent of his father's involvement is still under investigation. We have contacted the Agra Police for further inquiries," DCP Tyagi added.

The accused explained that he first killed his mother and then attacked his sisters while they were asleep in the hotel room. A video clip shows Arshad describing the crime and revealing that his actions were driven by long-standing frustrations over family disputes.

Forensic teams sealed the crime scene and gathered evidence while senior police officials visited the hotel to oversee the investigation. The victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death and provide further clarity on the case.

"The exact details of the motive and circumstances will be revealed after further investigation and the post-mortem results," DCP Tyagi said.

This gruesome incident has raised serious concerns, with police working to uncover the full extent of the crime and the father's alleged role in the murders.

(With inputs from IANS)