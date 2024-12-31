Reflecting the mood of a confident India eager to march ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished a Happy New Year to countrymen in a post on X and recounted the remarkable progress and transformation achieved in 2024.

Calling it a "poetic celebration", PM Modi, in his post in Hinglish, said, "Mera Bharat Badh raha (My India is taking big strides of progress).

"From space to soil, railways to runways, culture to innovation, #IndiaIn2024 marked a year of remarkable progress & transformation!" wrote PM Modi in a heartfelt message.

"A poetic celebration as we stride confidently into 2025," said the Prime Minister as he leads the nation into 2025.

The PM's New Year post also carried a 2.41-minute video animation clip depicting the achievements made in an eventful 2024. The milestones depicted in the video included the country's space launches, super-computing, a boost in defense manufacturing, growth in the aviation industry, and infra marvels like the underwater Howrah Maidan Metro, Rameswaram rail bridge, and Vande Bharat rail.

The video also highlighted increased medical colleges and improved health facilities for the public, Atal Pension scheme, PM Awas, the first temple in Abu Dhabi, and the introduction of the three new criminal laws.

In a virtual report card of the government's performance in 2024, the animation clip had special information on the economy.

Besides highlighting the $700 billion foreign reserves, it also showcased the country's emergence as the third biggest force in Asia and 24.82 crore people emerging from poverty.

On the job creation front, the video highlighted the Rs 2 lakh crore package for 4.1 crore youth.

In the sports domain, the PM's video on 2024 highlighted the record 29 medals won by India in the Para-Olympics.

For the environment, the PM's video gave the message of "Ek ped Maa ke Naam" which has led to the plantation of 102 crore saplings and highlighted the boost in India's green power generation capacity.

Known to celebrate his September 17 birthday with military jawans, PM Modi also likes to wish countrymen the New Year hoping that it would bring forth prosperity, peace and health for all.

(With inputs from IANS)