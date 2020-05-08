The US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC), the creator of the LSAT—India (Law School Admission Test--India), in an unprecedented technological move, has decided to conduct this year's LSAT—India entrance examination online, considering the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic in the county.

LSAT—India thus has become India's first and only Law Entrance Exam to be entirely online. The LSAC has been helping law schools in various countries including India in evaluating the critical thinking skills of their applicants for more than 70 years.

The law entrance exam was first conducted in 2009 and since its inception; the exam was always a paper-pencil test.

The online exam is scheduled for June 14. This AI-enabled online test is administered by Pearson VUE, one of the leading players in computer-based tests.

Students seeking admission to all programmes of Jindal Global Law School can take this exam at their own convenience from the safety of their homes during the lockdown.

LSAT 2020 was earlier postponed to June 7 in light of the pandemic.

Online test for law aspirants

"The online LSAT—India will be composed of genuine LSAT—India questions that have been developed and tested in accordance with our strict standards and processes, and will provide a fair and rigorous opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their skills and continue their legal education journeys," said Kellye Testy, LSAC President & CEO.

According to the LSAC authorities, the LSAT—India will require candidates to complete a virtual check-in process that includes enhanced identification and authentication procedures.

LSAT—India has been the only admission test for the flagship 5-year BA/BBA LLB Hons programme of JGLS for the last 11 years. It is also the key exam for admission to LLB, LLM and BA (Hons) in Legal Studies programs.

According to Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "At a time when the global pandemic has created unprecedented uncertainty for all law entrance exams generating huge anxiety among law school aspirants, LSAT—India has given hope and aspiration by launching this exam in an online format."

Registration in process

Candidates can continue to register for the LSAT-India through its official website discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

The information regarding the date and slot of their exam along with the log-in details and instructions for appearing for the test will be shared with the candidates closer to the assigned test slot.