A 20-year-old college student was murdered by her boyfriend near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu on Friday (April 5) after her family refused their relation and fixed her marriage with someone else.

The victim Pragathi, who was studying at a college in Coimbatore, was in a relationship with the accused T Satish Kumar from the past eight years. The accused wanted to marry Pragathi but both their families were against their union and Satish married another woman three years ago.

But even after his marriage Satish was still in touch with the victim and always pressurised her family to get her married to him. According to the police, Pragathi wanted to move on with her life and get married and start life anew, to which Satish objected and took this nefarious step to end her life.

According to the reports, Pragathi was going back to her home in Dindigul on Friday. The victim had called her mother and informed that she had boarded the bus, but never made it to her home. On Saturday, her worried parents filed a woman missing complaint with the Coimbatore police.

Pragathi's lifeless body with her neck slashed was found at a road in Poosaripatty village near Pollachi north block by the Gomangalam police on Saturday evening. The police enquiry found that the victim had met Satish on the way to her home and he murdered her by stabbing her in the neck.

"Even the parents did not suspect that Satish would have committed this murder," says the investigating officer, reports The News Minute.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed in the Gomangalam police station under IPC section 302 for murder. The police are investigating the case and four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Satish is a money lender living with his wife and one-year-old daughter at Kailash Nagar at Koduvayur in Palakkad district in Kerala. At first, he denied having any relation with the victim after his marriage and was let off by the police.

But after the special team tracked the call records they found that both the accused and victim were at same tower locations. Satish confessed his crime and said that he stabbed her inside his car and abandoned her body in an isolated area. The police have seized his car and the weapon used for murder.

In his confessional statement, Sathish Kumar said he had spent lavishly on the college girl even after his marriage. He had allegedly bought 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and costly clothes for her, reports TOI.

According to him, she was demanding more gold and money from him. He said that he was unable to bear the mental torture and killed her inside the car.

The police are also inspecting the surveillance footage near the victim's college and the crime scene to gather further information about the incident. The police are still interrogating the accused Satish.