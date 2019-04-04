The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Wednesday arrested Eric Holder, the suspect who had allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle on Sunday, leaving his fans in deep sorrow over the unfortunate end of the rapper, reminiscent of similar tragic end of famous Black rapper Tupac Shakur.

"Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruz," the police statement said. Nipsey Hussle was found lying dead in front of his store, The Manhattan Clothing Store on Sunday and the suspect has been arrested within three days after. Holder who was also known as ' Shity', had a tense exchange with Nipsey before he was shot thrice.

Reportedly, Nipsey had asked Holder, if he had snitched to the cops or not and that left the shooter in anger. Reportedly, Nipsey had a background of being in the gangster scene, though his reputation changed when he decided to become a musician. Instead of being feared, he was welcomed and beloved by his neighbourhood. Now the pertinent question is whether the rapper kept his links alive even after leaving the underworld.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

Interestingly, shortly after Nipsey's death, L.A. Police Commissioner, Steve Soboroff revealed to the public that Nipsey had made a request to meet the commissioner discuss issues about gun violence.

"The sadness that I feel -- I wish we could have had the meeting on Friday. I think he would have been excited about all the possibilities, and I know we were," Soboroff told TMZ.

The reason behind Nipsey's request can be traced back to another incident, that had happened a few days before he was killed.

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

Nipsey was shooting for an upcoming video album with DJ Khaled and John Legend. They were collaborating on a track called "Higher." Sources from the Inglewood set told TMZ that there was a great concern over Nipsey's safety on the sets.

Apparently, the production team had shut down an entire parking structure so that only folks working in the shoot were allowed. About 10 armed police officers were kept on patrol around the Inglewood set. Such was the intensity of the situation around him that many believe Nipsey somehow knew that his life was in danger.