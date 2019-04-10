Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS is one of the most popular erotic horror franchise of all time. The film's sequel Ragini MMS 2 featuring Sunny Leone went on to become a bigger success than the first part. Post the second instalment, Ekta shifted the series to the web space. Ragini MMS Returns starred Karishma Sharma and Vikas Gupta's brother Siddharth Gupta and was released in Ekta's digital platform ALTBalaji.

And the latest buzz is that the makers are planning for a new season of the erotic web thriller and have already finalised the lead pair. Reportedly, real-life lovebirds Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will be seen playing the lead roles.

"Ragini MMS is all set to come with a new season and the makers have roped in Varun and Divya to play the lead in the show," a source told India Forums. The report further said that the actors had already started shooting for the web series.

Divya and Varun have had been the talk of the town mostly because of the series of drama in their respective relationships. After splitting up with their partners – Divya with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Varun with Bigg Boss 11 participant Benafsha Soonawalla – both Divya and Varun participated in MTV show Ace Of Space. During their stint in the reality show, they spent a lot of time together and fell in love. Post the show, Divya and Varun admitted to their relationship and have been inseparable since then.

Besides participating on reality shows, Varun and Divya hosted MTV Roadies Real Life Heroes together. Varun also featured in an episodic of MTV Big F while Divya played a cameo in Puncch Beat. However, if the report turns out to be true, Ragini MMS web-series will mark their full-fledged acting debut. Moreover, rumour has it that the couple may be part of popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.