Even as Nach Baliye 9 is gearing up to entertain viewers, speculation regarding the list of contestants has started doing the rounds. While no official statement has been released yet, several popular names have emerged.

Take a look at some of the rumoured participants of Nach Baliye 9, according to Catch News:

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood: Divya and Varun have been the talk of the town mostly because of the series of drama in their respective relationships. After splitting up with their partners – Divya with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Varun with Bigg Boss 11 participant Benafsha Soonawalla – both Divya and Varun participated in Ace Of Space, post which they confirmed dating each other.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukhla: The Shakti actress may also participate along with her actor husband Abhinav. The couple got married in 2018.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy: Another good-looking couple who might entertain fans with their dancing skills is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 actress Anita and her businessman husband Rohit. In the last season, Anita's YHM co-star Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took home the Nach Baliye 8 trophy.

Romil Choudhary and wife: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil, who entered the show as a commoner and won of million hearts, is likely to participate along with his wife.

Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan: Apart from Romil, Deepak and Somi of Bigg Boss 12 fame may showcase their dancing abilities on Nach Baliye 9. Both Deepak and Somi's chemistry inside the controversial house was loved by the audience.

Other popular names of the industry who are likely to join the show are Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Salman Khan's production venture that is co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - is likely to produce Nach Baliye 9 as well. Not just that, the report also says that the dance reality show may see Katrina Kaif in the judge's seat.

Further, the reality show will have a superhot actress as host and its none other than the gorgeous Jennifer Winget. Joining Jennifer as a co-host will be Sunil Grover.