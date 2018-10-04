Two Bollywood movies – Love Yatri and Andhadhun – are set to have a box office clash this Friday. While the hype around both the films is more or less similar, Hollywood movie Venom is also releasing on the same day, which might eat a good share of box office collection in India.

Love Yatri features debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The romantic dance drama has a considerable hype around it for various factors. First, it is being promoted by Salman Khan. Secondly, it marks the debut of the superstar's brother-in-law.

Also, the film's songs have been liked by many, and the two debutantes' onscreen chemistry is being much appreciated. Although the movie is less likely to have a long run at the box office, it is expected to witness a decent collection on the opening day and weekend. Considering the hype around the film, Love Yatri is likely to earn around Rs 2-3 crore on the first day.

On the other side, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte among others is a quirky thriller. Although the hype around this film is comparatively less, it has already been getting extremely positive reviews from the critics.

The film is likely to do good business in the multiplexes, and word of mouth can work really well for it. It may not have a big collection on an opening day, but Andhadhun may witness a good jump in its earning over the weekend. Considering the current hype, it may make a similar business of around Rs 2-3 crore on opening day at the Indian box office.

However, it is Venom that can pose a real threat to both the films' box office success. The Hollywood flick has a huge hype around it, and it may pull a major set of the Indian audience. Also, Sui Dhaaga has still been running well in several cinemas.