Sui Dhaga (Sui Dhaaga) has been having an excellent run at the box office, and its collection has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of day 5.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, Sui Dhaga started its box office journey with an earning of Rs 8.30 crore on opening day. The business had witnessed a good hike over the weekend as the film collected Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday.

Sui Dhaga managed to earn big money on Monday as well. The film had earned Rs 7 crore on Monday, falling short of Rs 50 crore by just Rs 6.40 crore. As Tuesday was a national holiday, the movie made collections in double digits and easily crossed the milestone.

According to early estimates, Sui Dhaga collected Rs 13 crore (approximately) on its day 5 at the Indian box office. Exact figures are awaited.

"Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Being a family drama, Sui Dhaga has been highly liked and appreciated by the audience. The simple tale is apparently making big strides at the commercial circuits.

Considering the current trend, Sui Dhaga is expected to maintain strong-hold at the box office over the weekdays and is likely to witness a jump again in earnings in the second weekend.