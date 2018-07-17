Malia Obama is having the perfect summer's affair. After she was spotted having a fun June in New York, the former US first daughter was seen strolling in Paris over the weekend with her boyfriend Rory Farquharson.

The 19-year-old has been dating the Brit boy for almost a year now. They were first spotted during a football match last year where paparazzi photographed the duo smoking and kissing. The two have been spotted together frequently.

In photos from their recent spotting, the couple appears still very much in love and clearly cannot get enough of each other. Rory was seen wrapped his arms around Malia's neck as they strolled around the city of love.

For their summer's day date, Malia chose to wear a nude colour mini-dress with combat boots while her boyfriend wore a pair of black pants topped with a white T-shirt. He donned a pair of stylish sunglasses to complete his date outfit whereas Malia sported a red sling bag.

Daily Mail reports that the couple went on to join Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama and other friends to attend Beyoncé's concert that took place at the Stade de Paris after the World Cup concluded Sunday. Malia was seen catching up with a few friends while Rory was busy gazing at the stage.

Videos from the same event showed Michelle joining Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and shaking a leg to Jay-Z's song.

This just seems like the beginning of Malia's vacation with her family. The Harvard student will reportedly accompany the Obama family to Martha's Vineyard for two weeks. The Obamas visit the vineyard every August. Following her vacation, Malia will return to Harvard as a sophomore student.

Check out the Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson's photos here: