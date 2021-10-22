Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story' has become one of the biggest hits in Tollywood with huge collections at the box-office. The movie has emerged as one of the most-watched films at the theatres after Covid.

Now the Sekhar Kammula directorial is to be streamed on Aha streaming service as the film has completed its run at the box office, collecting Rs 34.51 crore at the worldwide box-office.

This box office collections are considered big deal with respect to the post-pandemic situation, which is mostly against the theatrical screenings of the movies. So 'Love Story' closes with huge collections at the box-office, prior to its OTT release.

Now, the film 'Love Story' is to be streamed from 6.00 p.m. Friday, on Telugu OTT platform Aha. 'Love story' is a multi-layered emotional drama, which involves child sex abuse, caste system, and other aspects in a subtle, yet convincing manner.

Movie Review: Love Story

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Easwari Rao, Rajeev Kanakala

Direction: Sekhar Kammula

Music: Pawan Ch

IBT Rating: **** (Four Stars)

The film is about romance that takes place on the terraces of middle-class homes in Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad before moving into an absorbing subject. Without any extrapolations, the film brings out how one should tackle caste and gender bias as middle-class people.

As the common destiny of dance brings both Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mounica (Sai Pallavi) together, their roots in rural areas begin to haunt their struggle for success in city life. Credit goes to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi who sync so well with the characters to bring out natural emotions. Sai Pallavi brings life to the film reminding us of her superb skills exploited in Fidaa by Shekhar Kammula, especially in a Telangana accent.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair, the freshly released movie is being lauded for its realistic approach and essence. Shekhar Kammula's direction has grabbed the attention of all, for another time, after the phenomenal success of Fidaa years ago.

Unlike the other movies, Naga Chaitanya is being praised for his acting rather than his smarty looks and impressive screen presence. The audience who have watched the movie Love Story are all voting in the favor of Naga Chaitanya's prowess in acting.

It might not sound like a new thing, as Sai Pallavi is always the one who gets double praise for her naturalistic approach in dealing with her subject. But, her presence in the movie is one of the best things that happened to Shekhar Kammula's script.

Shekhar Kammula's second 'Fidaa'

Love Story has had everyone's attention from the time this movie was announced. After Fidaa, the number of audience Shekhar Kammula has convinced to be his fans with his movies, has doubled. It is now the focus of many as to how best Shekhar has covered some intricated layers related to caste and gender bias in this movie.

With such a sensible director, who is popular for his portrayal of roles, bringing such sensitive yet, most prevalent topics on a bigger scenario are appreciated the most.

(With inputs from IANS)