The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' was released on Monday. The actors took to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse into their musical love story.

The Telugu film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The trailer has got fans keen on Sai Pallavi's dance moves, for which she is very well known.

Chaitanya, took to Twitter to release the trailer on Monday and captioned it as: "So happy to be finally putting this out...Can't wait to see you all at the theatres again." 'Love Story' will have a theatrical release on September 24.

Watch the trailer here:

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya

It is an eye-feast to have Sai Pallavi dance as shown in the trailer of Love Story and it gives enough idea about the story line, deep emotional connection between the two and their struggle in life to achieve something beyond the confines of education and job.

Both the actors seem to have given their best of the performances, going by the trailer. Both Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya need a big hit in telugu film industry to sustain their long journey to fame and success.

The trailer, however, repeats what was shown in the teaser earlier giving an insight into what the lives of two struggling youngsters are like. Naga Chaitanya's dialogue goes like this, "I have had the worst downfalls in life. So, I will work hard, sir! ". Whereas Sai Pallavi's dialogue means that she is keen to get a job but the hero convinces her to try her talent in dancing for beyyer use. The next shot shows how she falls in love with him.

Sai Pallavi is seen repeating the same style of Telangana accent that she had in Fida and several scenes are highlighting the similarity. The couple seems to have an emotional moment after which they are running hand-in-hand, which probably indicates their eloping. The trailer has all the features of Shekhar kammula from love, pain, anger to fear showcased in an appealing way.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects include a movie titled Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati and another movie titled Shyam Singha Roy.

Besides this, Chaitanya will also be seen in 'Bangaraju' alongside actor Nagarjuna and 'Thank You' with actress Rashii Khanna. The actor will also make his Hindi debut alongside actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'.