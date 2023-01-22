The longest-surviving terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that a joint party of police and the army arrested Nasir Ahmed Shergojri alias Qasim Bhai, who was active since 2017 and was involved in a number of criminal cases.

Grenade attack in Srinagar

High on the heels of consecutive bomb explosions, a grenade was hurled at security forces in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday. The terrorist missed the target, but a civilian was injured in the attack.

The grenade attack took place at 8:05 p.m. when terrorists hurled the grenade at the joint party of police and CRPF in the Saidpora Eidgah area. The grenade exploded roadside but didn't cause any loss of life. A tiny splinter, however, injured 42-year-old Ajaz Ahmed Deva.