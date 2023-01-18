The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a magisterial probe into the "chance" encounter in the Sidhra area of Jammu city in which four heavily armed terrorists were eliminated. The encounter took place in the early morning of December 28, 2022, on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Sidhra in Jammu city.

Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra has been appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct the probe into the encounter, which took place near the police checkpoint at Sidhra on December 28, according to an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate.

"I have been directed to conduct a magisterial inquiry and submit the report to the district magistrate, Jammu," Dhotra said in a notice on Wednesday.

The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission.

"In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement from today till January 21", the officer said.

Four heavily armed terrorists were killed in a "chance" encounter

On earlier December 28, 2022, security forces eliminated as many as four terrorists in an encounter in the Sidhra area of Jammu city. The terrorists were traveling in a truck loaded with husk from Jammu to Srinagar.

The truck driver managed to flee when the security forces stopped the truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu. The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.

How encounter started on December 28 morning?

According to police in view of the coming January 26 and considering the previous history of interception of terrorists during this season, the border security grid was strengthened in Jammu province.

According to police, at around 7:25 am on December 28, suspicious movement of a truck was observed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Sidhra area. This truck was intercepted by a joint team of Police and Army at Sidhra Naka.

During the checking of the vehicle, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces and an encounter started. Taking advantage, the driver of the truck fled away from the spot. In the encounter which followed, four terrorists were eliminated and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The recoveries include 7 AK-47 rifles, 1 M-4 rifle, 1 pistol, 14 Grenades around 50 thousand in cash along with ammunition and pouches.

Number plate of the truck was fake

The Truck owner is yet to be identified. The number plate of the truck is fake. The engine and chassis number have also tampered and the help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard.

"A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the driver. Search is being done at bus stands, railway stations, and marketplaces. All Nakas have been alerted," police had stated.