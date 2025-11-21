Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that "as long as the Border Security Force (BSF) was guarding our border, no enemy can enter India", praising the force's legacy and its frontline role in national security.

The BSF marked its 61st Foundation Day in Bhuj, Kutch, with a grand ceremonial display attended by the Union Home Minister.

HM Shah inspected the parade in an open jeep, saluted the BSF contingents and conferred medals on personnel for exemplary service.

In his address, the Union Minister declared that "as long as the BSF stands on the border, no enemy can cross into India", praising jawans for protecting the nation with unwavering courage and sacrifice.

Condemning the recent "cowardly attack" on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, he said Operation Sindoor had delivered a strong response and reaffirmed the Centre's resolve to identify and expel every infiltrator from the country.

The Union Home Minister added that India's representatives "will be elected only by Indian citizens, not infiltrators", asserting that the ongoing SIR process will ensure transparency.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, senior BSF officials, the district collector and local leaders were present, along with hundreds of citizens and students.

Among the special invitees were the veteran engineers who built the strategic runway during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, an emotional moment that drew widespread applause.

The BSF, India's largest border-guarding force, marks its 61st Foundation Day, commemorating its creation on December 1, 1965, in the aftermath of the India–Pakistan war, when the need for a dedicated, specialised border force became evident.

Established to protect India's international borders and prevent trans-border crimes, the BSF has since grown into a 2.5-lakh-strong elite force guarding the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Over six decades, BSF has played a crucial role in major national security events - from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, where BSF troops fought alongside the Army, to continuous counter-infiltration operations, disaster relief efforts, internal security duties, and peacekeeping roles.

Today, as it celebrates its 61st year, BSF stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering vigilance at the nation's frontiers.

(With inputs from IANS)