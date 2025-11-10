A powerful explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least ten people and injured several others, triggering a massive security response and nationwide condemnation.

The blast occurred around 7 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a busy intersection, damaging nearby vehicles and shattering shop windows. Eyewitnesses described "a deafening roar and plumes of thick black smoke," while fire tenders and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that "all possibilities are being investigated."

"Within ten minutes of the explosion, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Special Branch, NIA, NSG, and FSL reached the site. Every angle is being examined. Once we have conclusive findings, they will be shared with the public," Shah said.

Amit Shah, visibly anguished, visited the charred remains of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort late Monday night and personally met the injured at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, pledging an exhaustive investigation into the blast that killed 10 and wounded over a dozen.

He added that CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was being reviewed and forensic teams had begun collecting evidence.

Terror Angle Not Ruled Out

The explosion came just hours after J&K Police busted an inter-state, transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operation, which included coordinated raids in Faridabad, led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives, assault rifles, pistols, and timers. Seven people were arrested, with officials not ruling out a potential connection to the Delhi blast.

Nationwide Reactions: Leaders Call for Calm and Accountability

Political leaders across party lines expressed shock and demanded a comprehensive probe.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called it "extremely distressing," urging authorities to ensure accountability for the breach in a high-security zone.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments, offering condolences and calling the visuals "heartbreaking."

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also condemned the attack, stressing that national security must rise above politics.

Centre and States on Alert

Following the explosion, the Union Home Ministry issued an advisory to states, directing security agencies to maintain heightened vigilance at public places and transit hubs.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma placed the state on high alert, ordering strict surveillance at railway stations, bus terminals, religious sites, and shopping areas.

DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma instructed all police units to enhance patrolling, activate bomb disposal squads, and monitor CCTV networks in real time.

In Jaipur, police carried out searches across hotels and guest houses, with checkpoints set up at key entry points to the city.

Cabinet Ministers Express Condolences

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal expressed grief, terming the blast "deeply disturbing and tragic."

Vaishnaw confirmed that a national security alert had been issued across the railway network, while Finance Minister Sitharaman said she was "deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives."

BJP President JP Nadda said authorities were ensuring "all necessary medical assistance reaches the injured."

Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Yogi Adityanath joined other state leaders in offering condolences and praying for the victims.

Former Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Jyotiraditya Scindia also shared messages of solidarity, while Sharad Pawar urged the Centre to present the findings of the investigation publicly, calling the incident in a sensitive zone "deeply concerning."

Security Heightened Across North India

Police sources confirmed that Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been placed under heightened surveillance. Key installations, metro stations, and crowded marketplaces are being patrolled by additional personnel.

As investigators probe possible terror links, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked agencies to correlate forensic findings with intelligence inputs from the Faridabad module.

Preliminary forensic assessments indicate a high-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) may have been used. The damaged car has been seized for detailed examination.

Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to a transparent probe, saying, "The investigation will proceed keeping every angle in mind. The nation will be informed as soon as conclusive findings emerge."

