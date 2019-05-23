Live

Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: The D-day is here! Counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday, May 23. An estimated 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors decided the fate of over 8,000 candidates who were in the fray for 542 seats. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections.

Results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are expected only by late evening as the results of voting machines will be matched will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines for the first time.

Political bigwigs Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi while Congress President Rahul is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

However, according to the post-poll surveys, it is likely that PM Narendra Modi is going to return as the prime minister. Stay with International Business Times, India for latest updates on 2019 Lok Sabha election results.

Live Updates