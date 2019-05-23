Voters seem to have favoured BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani over Congress president Rahul Gandhi. According to the early trends in Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi is trailing by over 6,000 votes. It seems that Smriti Irani has so far secured over 37,885 votes.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency by around 41,000 votes.

However, the NDA has secured 57 seats while Mahagathbandhan of the SP-BSP-RLD has touched 22 seats.

Early trends have the UPA hovering around the 100-seat mark.

Election analysts will pay particular attention to the three-way contest in Uttar Pradesh, home to the highest number of parliamentary seats in any Indian state: 80.

Results will show if a regional coalition of three parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, have managed to challenge the NDA, which won all but seven seats here in the 2014 election. So far, that does not appear to be the case -- it is the NDA that looks headed for victory in over 50 seats.

As per current trends available for 527 constituencies, BJP is leading in 282 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 22, YSRC in 24 and Shivsena in 19 constituencies.

Meanwhile, along with the results of the Lok Sabha election, we will also know the outcome of a number of state elections and bypolls today.