Congress President Rahul Gandhi is all set to resign from the party post after facing a humiliating defeat. Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani from his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul told a group of senior Congress leaders including his mother Sonia that he takes full responsibility for the election defeat and that he is willing to resign from the post of party president.

Sources also revealed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in a week to discuss Rahul Gandhi's offer.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has denied rumours of Congress president Rahul Gandhi offering resignation after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections flop show. It was earlier reported that Rahul had offered to send his resignation to his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

When asked on fixing responsibility for the loss in the elections, Rahul Gandhi had said, "This is between my party and I. Between me and the Congress CWC."