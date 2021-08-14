Taliban spokesperson warned India not to interfere in Afghanistan militarily, while appreciating its humanitarian and developmental efforts in the country such as building the Salma Dam, roads, and other infrastructure projects in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen said, "What do you mean by military role? If they come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated."

"We appreciate everything that has been done for the people of Afghanistan like dams, national projects, infrastructure and anything that is for the development of Afghanistan, for its reconstruction, for economic prosperity and for the people of Afghanistan," Shaheen added.

Assurance to embassies

As many countries including India and the United States had evacuated staff from consulates located in provinces that had fallen under the Taliban, the Taliban said that the diplomatic community will not be targeted.

"About assurance to diplomats and embassies, there is no danger from our side to them. We will not target any embassy, any diplomat that we have said in our statements, not once but many times. So it is our commitment that is being published is in media. On India's concerns, I think it is up to them. About us, our position is clear we are not targeting any diplomat or embassy," Suhail Shahen told ANI.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his addresses the nation on Saturday, said his government has begun consultations at home and abroad and the outcomes will be shared with the public soon, while remobilisation of armed forces remains a top priority.

"I assure you that as your president my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of the people," said President Ghani. "I assure you that as your president my focus is to prevent further instability, violence & displacement of people. I'll not allow imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property," he said.

Logar province falls into Taliban hands, Kabul next?

Latest reports said the Taliban forces have seized Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital of Logar province, located 60 km south of Kabul, as the insurgents continue their fight against government forces, said local officials.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in his Twitter account "Abdul Qayum Rahimi, the governor for Logar province has joined the Mujahidin" and the city of Pul-e-Alam is in control of the insurgent group."

With the capture of Pul-e-Alam, the number of provincial capitals seized by the Taliban militants has reportedly reached 18, including the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Ghazni. The Afghan government is yet to cofirnm the developments.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban claimed to have captured two more provincial capitals of Tirin Kot (Uruzgan) and Firoz Koah (Ghor). Also on Saturday, the militants captured Warsaj district, the last bastion of the Afghan government in Takhar province.

The group is currently continuing its fight to overrun Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, and Maimana of Farah province.

