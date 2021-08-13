In a final outcome document on Afghanistan, the Doha talks conveyed a message to the Taliban, saying that force will not bring legitimacy, and urging both the Afghan government and the Taliban to speed up the peace process. A statement issued by the Chairman of the conference read, "Participants reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force."

On Tuesday, China, Uzbekistan, the United States, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Qatar, the United Nations, and the European Union attended a meeting in Doha, and on Thursday, Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United States, and the United Nations met to discuss the country's current situation. On Wednesday, the Troika Plus meeting was also held, which brought together the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan.

Participants agreed, according to the conclusion paper, that the "peace process" should be "accelerated as a matter of great urgency" based on negotiations of "concrete proposals" from both the parties including the Afghan republic and the Taliban. A "political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible" was asked for in the crucial text. Women's and minorities' rights, as well as "a promise not to enable any persons or groups to exploit the territory of Afghanistan to undermine the security of other nations," should not be undone by the political solution.

Pakistani terror camps migrate to Afghanistan

It is important to emphasize that intelligence from the security establishment suggests that Pakistani terror camps have migrated into Afghanistan, in areas occupied by the Taliban. The Afghan government claims that 10,000 foreign terrorist fighters from 20 different groups have invaded the country and are fighting with the Taliban. These groups include Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, TTP, IMU, ETIM, and ISIL.

As the situation in Afghanistan worsens, international diplomatic efforts are underway. India, as President of the United Nations Security Council, hosted a meeting on Afghanistan earlier this month. A number of governments have stated that the Taliban will not gain legitimacy through force.