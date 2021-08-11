As the Taliban continues its victory March in war-torn Afghanistan, the Islamists terrorist organization has seized three more provincial capitals of the country and a local army headquarters in a blitz across the country's northeast. The new latest victories mean that the Taliban now controls more than two-thirds of Afghanistan.

The loss of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces in the northeast, as well as Farah province in the west, increased pressure on the country's central authority to halt the advance, despite the fact that it had lost a vital base in Kunduz.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has flown to Balkh province, which is already encircled by Taliban-controlled territory, to request assistance in pushing rebels back from warlords accused of massacres and corruption.

Taliban seizes Mi-35 at Kunduz airport

Moreover, as a major cause of concern to the Indian defence establishment, the Taliban have taken control of the airport in Kunduz, Afghanistan's northern province capital, and have captured one of India's four attack helicopters delivered to the country in 2019. Taliban members can be seen standing next to a Mi-24V attack helicopter with the serial number 123 in photos and videos circulating on social media.

Video reportingly shows #Taliban captured Kunduz airport with #Afghanistan Air Force Mi-35 Hind attack helicopter pic.twitter.com/u7jZJdR800 — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 11, 2021

This was one of four helicopters provided to the Afghan Air Force in 2019 to replace the four attack helicopters given to the Afghan Air Force in 2015. The helicopters were provided as part of an agreement between Afghanistan and Belarus but were paid for by India. New Delhi had supplied training to the aircrew in addition to money, but it was not involved in any maintenance tasks.

Can the Taliban operate the Chopper?

Although it's a matter of concern for Indian defence authorities, the Taliban cannot use the chopper without trained pilots. Unlike, LTTE which has an airforce at its disposal, Taliban neither have any aircraft at its disposal nor it has trained pilots to fly such sophisticated machine.