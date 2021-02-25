India lashed out at Pakistan at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council's High-Level Segment and said the release of Al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is a "clear example" of the nexus between the Pakistani and terrorists. She also said that by acquitting Omar Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan has clearly stated its hand in glove with such terrorist organizations. Omar Saeed is the terrorist convicted of abducting and murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

In response to Pakistan and Turkey's comments on Kashmir and other issues, the Indian diplomat, Seema Pujani said that India's government is "fully cognizant" of its human rights obligations. Exercising her right to reply, Seema Pujani, second secretary of India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Wednesday said that we reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. It is our internal matter to take steps on behalf of the government to ensure better governance and development in these union territories.

Strong message to Turkey

Moreover, in a strong response to Turkey, India reminded it of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Cyprus after it raises the UNSC resolution on Kashmir. Pujani said, "As far as the subject of UN Resolutions is concerned, we would advise Turkey to practise what it preaches by first implementing those UN Resolutions that apply to it."

It is to be noted that the UNSC resolution on Cyprus, even as Turkey continues to control the northern part of the island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, has caused major embarrassment to Ankara. Turkey has supported the Pakistani stand on Jammu and Kashmir of various multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations, in the past, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370.

Slamming Turkey, Pujani called the statements of Turkey, "completely unacceptable" and highlighted "it is ironical for a country which has trampled upon its own civil society to pass unjustified comments on other's internal matters."