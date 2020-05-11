If you are spending your lockdown by starring at you ceiling fan all day, and appreciating the silence in an otherwise noisy neighbourhood, your lockdown story is not very different from Tollywood stars from the Bengali film industry.

In a mash-up video released by Sree Venkatesh Films, the actors shared clips of their lockdown diaries, which basically includes, starring at the clear sky, reading a book. A few others simply shared their tale of how they are keeping themselves sanitized.

In a home video released by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Arjun Chakrabarty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar, Anupam Roy, Paayel Sarkar, Sohini Sarkar, Ankush, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chatterjee the actors filmed themselves inside their own residence.

The video includes some of the most popular tracks in recent times, which became huge hits in recent years, such as 'Amake Amar Moton Thakte Dao', 'Je Kota Din', 'Ekbar Bol', and 'Maati Khurein' to name a famous few. These were compiled version of National Award-winning artist Anupam Roy, who gained popularity in the Hindi film industry for songs such as Bezubaan, Journey Song, from the film Piku.

Most of the stars who featured in the video had a fruitful start to the year (career-wise). Paoli Dam was quite appreciated for her performance in the Bengali film Love Aajkal Porshu, and in the web-series, Kaali. Actor Parambrata Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya too had an excellent start to the year, with the release of their film Dwityo Purush, where they were seen in the role of estranged lovers. On the small screen, Parambrata produced Kaali, and Anirban featured in the web-series Byomkesh. Both of the web-series had garnered publicity in their respective domain.

Paayel Sarkar who shared the screen space with Rajat Kapoor in the web-series Shobdo Jobdo also had a great start to the career. However, all administrative and production work got halted when the Indian government announced an official lockdown.