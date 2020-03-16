The corona virus threat has halted various projects in the film industry. As many as 114 people have been affected by the disease in India, and internationally, various people have lost their lives to corona.

During an interaction with fans on social media, actor Anirban Bhattacharya thanked them all for hitting a certain number of followers on social media but also advised them all to stay safe. "Corona virus...we all knew that it's a threat that is spreading everywhere not just in West Bengal, India, but worldwide. I am not a medical person, so I don't know, but the instructions which we are receiving from medical persons we must follow them. Wash our hands regularly, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and remain healthy. Only then we can enjoy the theatre, cinema, everything else. Right now our priority is to stay safe," said Anirban Bhattacharya.

On the work front, Anirban Bhattacharya has become the new rising superstar of the Bengali film industry. With his performances in films such as Vinci Da, Gumnaami, Dwityo Purush, the actor has developed a strong fan base in the industry. His characters have ranged from murderous villains to nationalists who would go to any length to solve the death mystery of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. With each of his performances, Anirban has proved that he is an actor who is here to stay.

Anirban Bhattacharya has also made his presence felt in various web-series such as Byomkesh and Paanchphoron Season 1, both of which are available on the Bengali streaming platform, Hoichoi. He will soon be seen in the film Dracula Sir where he will be playing the role of a vampire based professor. The trailer of the film released recently and it has received a mixed response from the audience. If all goes well, and if the film releases on May 1, it would be the first time Anirban would be seen in the form of a Dracula.