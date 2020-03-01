There are several reasons why Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee relates a lot with his characters in Baishe Shrabon and Dwityo Purush. Much like his character Abhijit Pakrashi, he becomes a Bengali medium based grammar nazi who would care to correct his wife's grammar even if that would add fuel to the fire that has already been ignited for his inability to spend quality time as a family man.

Parambrata Chatterjee has is one of the producers of Zee5's web-series Kaali, starring Paoli Dam. During an exclusive conversation with India Business Times when we asked him if he gets annoyed when someone is unable to speak in his mother-tongue.

"Jothestho. Jothestho. Okarone keo ingreji ba Hindi te kotha bolle ami bhishoni birokto hoye jai..inregi ta amar khub priyo bhasha, ami porashonao korechi ingreji niye, Hindi o bolte pari, Hindi Urdu dutoi bolte pari. Hindi Urdu dutoi amar khub priyo bhasha, sheygulo motamoti bhaloi boli. Kintu banglar mati te bina karone keo Hindi bolle…tini Hindi bashi hole kichu bolar nei, kintu onek shomoye dekhi Bangalira bina karone eshe Hindi bole tate besh birokto lage," he firmly said in Bengali.

(Extremely. Yes extremely annoying. When people start communicating in Hindi or English I find it extremely annoying. Not that I hate English or Hindi, I have studied English in school, and colleges, I can also speak in Hindi and Urdu. Both Urdu and Hindi are my favourite languages and I can speak those languages too. But when you are in Bengal, why would you speak in other languages? I mean it is a completely different matter if that person happens to be a non-Bengali, but I have seen this a lot of times when Bengalis (Even among themselves) speak in Hindi and that is something that really annoys me.)

While talking about his work online such as Kaali, the producer said, "I see OTT content as the future of our industry. I have worked in various OTT content myself (Addatimes' Feluda, Zee5 Original's Sharate Aaj). I would say that I have some amount of knowledge about it but there are loads to it to cover more. Amidst this when we have an aggregator platform such as yours it is more helpful for us."

So while playing Feluda, Byomkesh, Topse or an inspector in a thriller film, has the experience been varied for Parambrata Chatterjee? Maybe but for him, he only perceives it as a job.

"Yes, I have played Feluda, Byomkesh, Topse, and in Dwityo Purush an inspector. It's my job. I can say that because I am an actor it's my job. But I don't know if Feluda will ever say that because I am an actor, it is my job to act like them, but Feluda is not an actor. He is a detective," he concluded.

The second season of Kaali will release on the online platform Zee5 starring Paoli Dam in the lead role.