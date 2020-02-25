2020 may not have introduced us to an age of teleporting from one household to another, but we can safely say that it has taken us to an era where youngsters swipe left and right to find love. During an exclusive interaction with International Business Times, India, actress Paoli Dam said, "For me, for anybody love is the basic essence of any feeling that we have for a person, profession, book, cinema. But if we talk about the love that comes in the form of relationship, for me it is eternal. It is divine, it is such a beautiful feeling. It may take the time or it may happen at first sight."

"Let's put it in this way that everybody is so professionally inclined towards their freedom of existence. They want independence, money, and things have become more target-oriented and everybody wants to give their best shot because everything today is so competitive and things have become so demanding. In the middle of all of this one may feel that we don't have time for love. Many people miss the anniversaries, birthdays of their better halves because they travel on some crucial work. Every profession has become demanding but that doesn't mean that spark, that feeling will go away when you see your loved ones," she concluded.

While Bengali directors such as Pratim D Gupta has worked towards bringing in global ideas in the regional platforms, a few Bollywood directors have resorted to remaking prior hit-films to continue the business of filmmaking.

While commenting on this matter, Paoli said, "I will tell you something when it comes to marketing and quality of the film let's not compare. First of all, everyone wants to make a good film and then market it. The number of theatres a Bollywood film releases it is huge, a Bengali film cannot meet that. But from that perspective, Bengali films are releasing now nationally and internationally because of the richness in content and people are looking for good content-oriented film and they want something new on the platform to watch as a form of entertainment. The first thing the audience now goes for content. When it is a Bengali film, we do release it in Delhi Bombay Pune Hyderabad even internationally there are a few sectors which work well, but I think we cannot compare it with the wide Hindi film releases. Here in Bengal Love Aaj Kal Porshu will release in 80 or something screens and a Bollywood film will take up more screens. Considering our budget infrastructure what we try and do is pushing the envelope. We are doing good films and Love Aaj Kal Porshu with the content is so unusual. Unusual contents are the ones which are working. Even If it's a big film and released in 1000 theatres, but overall if the film is not appealing to the audience then it is not working generally."

Paoli's character in Love Aaj Kal Porshu

Paoli's character in her recent film, Love Aaj Kal Porshu was initially perceived as a villain, however, with the passing of cinematic time, we realised that she was less of a villain and more of a passionate filmmaker, wishing to bring in real romance on screen. While commenting on her character she said," We are always so passionate about whatever art form we are into, we are so possessive about our art, that is the creative side of an artist that has the thirst to do better, only then we will be able to do better. Whatever Kalki (Paoli's character) did was for her love for cinema, it was love for entertainment. She always wanted to provide something new to her audience."

Overall, Love Aaj Kal Porshu was an extremely global concept that was introduced in a regional film. While commenting on the matter Paoli Dam said, "I wouldn't put it that way, this idea I feel is very global. It is a very international thought process. There was love, technology, heart involved. There are so many elements in the film, anybody anywhere in the globe would connect to it. It is so contemporary. A lot of things are there in subtle ways.

The situation we are in right now, we are always told to do things, she also feeds those people what to do, that is the side we are taking now. At times we can't do what we want to do. That has remained metaphorical about this film."