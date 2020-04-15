The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, April 15, issued a fresh set of guidelines as India entered the second phase of an ongoing nationwide lockdown meant to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under new lockdown measures, all domestic and international flights of passengers, their movement by trains, metro and bus services except security purposes will continue to remain prohibited.

Travel restriction continues

To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities will be allowed and come into effect from April 20, mentions the fresh order issued by the MHA today.

The order under Disaster Management Act 2005 was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guideline, the "additional activities will be operationalised by states and the Union Territories (UTs) based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines on lockdown measures".

"Before operating these relaxations, states, UTs and district administrations shall ensure that all precautionary arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, work places, factories and establishments, as also other sectoral requirements are in place," said the order.

The revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by states, UTs Aand district administration.

"If any new area is included in the category of containment zone, the activities allowed in that area till the time of its categorization as a containment zone, will be suspended except for those activities as are specifically permitted under the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)."

(With IANS inputs)