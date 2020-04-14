Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3, the aviation ministry also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights in India till May 3, the last day of the extended lockdown.

Announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown today, PM Modi said there could be some relaxations after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot.

The 19-day extension of the lockdown 2.0 will come into force from April 14 till May 3, the PM said in a televised address to the country.

No booking for passenger services till May 3: Railways

Even, the railways have extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3. The Ministry of Railways issued a statement saying, "In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services of Indian Railways including premium trains, mail and express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3."

Earlier, the railways suspended the services of over 13,600 passenger, mail and express trains as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 between March 24 and April 14.

(With agency inputs)