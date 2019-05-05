Local residents in Denver were all pulled to a state of shock when a mysterious black ring appeared in the sky. The incident apparently happened two weeks ago, and the news was soon reported by local media outlets. After seeing the mysterious sighting, many people claimed that it might be either fireworks or a volcanic activity which might have created the sky right.

As the image went viral on online spaces, self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring analysed it and outlandishly claimed that the black ring in the skies could be actually an alien UFO. Waring also added that Denver is a hotbed of UFO activities, and made it clear that a faulty alien cloaking technology might be the result of this weird sighting.

"Denver is a UFO hotspot with most of its citizens have seen UFOs in the area. It is totally possible that this ring is actually the outline of an alien cloaked craft that is having difficulties keeping cloaked. It is also possible that a UFO shot off so fast that it left a black ring around it. Lots of white glowing balls have been seen over the Denver area near the Rocky Mountains for decades, so its no surprise to see such oddities in the sky above Denver," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

A few weeks back, a series of images snapped from Mount Shasta mountain, California had gone viral on the internet. These images showed a cigar-shaped UFO with light emanating from its body leaving the mountain ranges. The eyewitness who captured this strange incident passed on the images to Mutual UFO Network (UFO) and the non-profit organization is now apparently busy checking whether these photographs are authentic.

Waring who operates from Taiwan strongly believes that aliens are continuously visiting the earth to monitor human activities. A few months back, he even went a step ahead and urged the United States president to make him the head of NASA, so that he can unveil more crucial secrets regarding alien life.

Interestingly, Dr Young-hae Chi, a top Oxford researcher had also recently revealed that interbreeding between aliens and humans are quite common. The researcher also made it clear that alien hybrids born from mixed parentage are capable of surviving climate change easily, and thus they will emerge as the most dominant species on earth.